3 youths killed, 1 critically injured in motorcycle collision
India
A serious motorcycle collision on Friday night (Feb 13, 2026) in Rajasthan's Pali district left three young men dead and another badly hurt.
The crash happened around 8:30pm on the Rani-Khimel road near Pawan Vatika, claiming the lives of Ajay Mali (21), Prem Kumar (27), and Shravan Kumar (30).
Ajay Meghwal (21) was critically injured.
Police have started investigating the matter
Both bikes were heading in opposite directions when they collided head-on, throwing all four riders onto the road.
Locals quickly called for help and got everyone to Rani Hospital, but sadly, three were declared dead on arrival.
Police have started investigating, while Meghwal is now getting advanced care in Pali.
The shock of the accident even caused a bystander to faint at the scene.