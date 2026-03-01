'300-400' upper-caste men attacked Dalit family over unpaid wages: HC
In Darbhanga's Harinagar village, reports put the number of Brahmins who allegedly attacked the home of Dalit mason Kailash Paswan on January 31 between about 200 and more than 300 (the FIR names 70 and lists roughly 100-150 unidentified persons), after a fallout over unpaid wages for house construction work done in Kerala years ago.
The mob used sticks and iron rods, leaving several family members hurt—Paswan's brother needed 12 stitches, his teenage granddaughter was reported to have suffered either a broken spine or a fractured hip, and his elderly wife was beaten and stripped.
The attackers also looted jewelry, cash, electronics, and other valuables.
2 FIRs have been filed
The violence reportedly followed a failed panchayat meeting about unpaid wages; reports say the Kerala bill was ₹3.47 lakh and ₹1.13 lakh had been paid.
Police have arrested around a dozen people from the Brahmin community so far.
Two FIRs have been filed—one against Paswan's family for alleged assault and another under the SC/ST Act against those accused (the FIR names 70 people and lists roughly 100-150 unidentified persons; some reports describe the total as over 200).
Nearly a dozen of Paswan's relatives are still hospitalized, police patrols are ongoing to prevent more clashes, and many accused are hiding out as investigations continue.