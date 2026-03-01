'300-400' upper-caste men attacked Dalit family over unpaid wages: HC

2 FIRs have been filed

The violence reportedly followed a failed panchayat meeting about unpaid wages; reports say the Kerala bill was ₹3.47 lakh and ₹1.13 lakh had been paid.

Police have arrested around a dozen people from the Brahmin community so far.

Two FIRs have been filed—one against Paswan's family for alleged assault and another under the SC/ST Act against those accused (the FIR names 70 people and lists roughly 100-150 unidentified persons; some reports describe the total as over 200).

Nearly a dozen of Paswan's relatives are still hospitalized, police patrols are ongoing to prevent more clashes, and many accused are hiding out as investigations continue.