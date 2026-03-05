31 students test positive for drug use in Bengaluru
India
During a recent anti-drug drive in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar area, police screened over 1,200 students from six colleges and two hostels—31 tested positive for drug use.
The operation was part of the "Sanmitra" initiative led by DCP Yatheesh N and ACP Chandan, with support from local hospitals.
Police are working with families to support recovery
Students who tested positive were said to be facing legal action, but they're also getting mental health counseling and medical help.
Police have assured their identities will be kept private and are working with families to support recovery.
The "Sanmitra" team is mapping student hotspots to tackle drug supply issues while focusing on rehabilitation over punishment.