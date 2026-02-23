32 fake universities in India: UGC lists names

Some of the Delhi fakes include Commercial University Ltd.

Some of the Delhi fakes include Commercial University Ltd., United Nations University, and Vocational University.

Uttar Pradesh is next with four such institutions; others are scattered across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Kerala—and new entries in Haryana and Jharkhand.

With admissions season here and scams on the rise, UGC urges everyone to verify colleges on their official site to avoid getting stuck with a worthless degree.