3.26 crore UP voters to get verification notices in major electoral roll update
Big changes are coming for voters in Uttar Pradesh: the Election Commission just released a new draft electoral roll, cutting the voter list from 15.44 crore to 12.55 crore after deleting nearly 2.9 crore names—more than anywhere else in India.
Now, 3.26 crore people could be sent hearing notices asking them to verify their details.
Why does this matter for you?
If you're one of those getting a notice, it's because your info didn't match up with older records or there are odd gaps—like parents and kids being too close in age on paper.
You'll need to show ID like Aadhaar or a passport at a hearing to stay on the list.
The claims and objections window runs till February 6, so check your status online or at your local polling booth if you want your vote to count next time!