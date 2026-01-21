3.26 crore UP voters to get verification notices in major electoral roll update

Why does this matter for you?

If you're one of those getting a notice, it's because your info didn't match up with older records or there are odd gaps—like parents and kids being too close in age on paper.

You'll need to show ID like Aadhaar or a passport at a hearing to stay on the list.

The claims and objections window runs till February 6, so check your status online or at your local polling booth if you want your vote to count next time!