32.87 crore voters remain after names of 3.13 crore cut
A Special Intensive Revision of the voter list was completed for eight states and three Union territories, cutting out nearly 3.13 crore names across eight states and three Union territories.
The total number of registered voters is now down to about 32.87 crore, compared to 36 crore last October.
This shake-up could really affect how millions are represented in future elections.
Voter list 'spring cleaning' for democracy
This Special Intensive Revision (SIR) checked almost 51 crore voters in 12 states and UTs as part of the exercise—think of it as a digital spring cleaning for democracy.
The next round will review another 40 crore voters in the rest of the country, but not everyone's happy: legal challenges from political parties show just how tricky keeping the voter list fair can be.