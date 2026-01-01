32.87 crore voters remain after names of 3.13 crore cut India Mar 01, 2026

A Special Intensive Revision of the voter list was completed for eight states and three Union territories, cutting out nearly 3.13 crore names across eight states and three Union territories.

The total number of registered voters is now down to about 32.87 crore, compared to 36 crore last October.

This shake-up could really affect how millions are represented in future elections.