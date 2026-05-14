33 killed in heavy rains, thunderstorm across UP 

At least 33 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to a severe storm and heavy rains. The fatalities were reported from five districts: Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Budaun, Chandauli and Sonbhadra. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed immediate relief work for the affected families within 24 hours and announced compensation for those impacted by the unseasonal weather conditions.

District-wise toll Restoration efforts were hampered by the storm In Bhadohi district alone, at least 16 people died due to the storm. Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said several areas reported uprooted trees and damaged houses. Restoration efforts were hampered as mobile networks were disrupted by the storm. Fatehpur district witnessed nine deaths, with Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi confirming eight fatalities in Khaga tehsil and one in Sadar tehsil due to a house wall collapse.

Fatalities in Budaun Minor girls crushed under mud wall In Budaun district, five people, including two minor girls, lost their lives due to a severe dust storm and rain. The girls were crushed under a mud wall that collapsed during the storm. A woman was killed when a tree fell on her sheltering tubewell room in Tark Paroli village. Another man died after an uprooted eucalyptus tree fell on his truck near Bilsi Road.

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