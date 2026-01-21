36 injured as school busses crash on Andhra highway

Thirty-two students were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram. The students admitted were reported to be in a stable condition. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Why does this matter?

Incidents like this highlight how risky school trips can get when roads aren't safe or drivers have to react quickly to sudden obstacles.

It's a reminder that better highway safety rules and driver training are needed—especially when young lives are at stake.