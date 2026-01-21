36 injured as school busses crash on Andhra highway
At around 2:30am on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, two private busses hired by a school carrying students and teachers on a field trip collided with a third bus near Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh.
The chain-reaction crash happened after the lead bus braked suddenly to avoid a buffalo crossing the road.
In total, 36 people—mostly students—were hurt.
What happened next?
Thirty-two students were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.
The students admitted were reported to be in a stable condition.
Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.
Why does this matter?
Incidents like this highlight how risky school trips can get when roads aren't safe or drivers have to react quickly to sudden obstacles.
It's a reminder that better highway safety rules and driver training are needed—especially when young lives are at stake.