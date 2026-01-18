36 Kashmiri students make it home from unrest-hit Iran
India
More than 36 Kashmiri students have safely returned to India from Iran, thanks to quick coordination by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) and support from the Indian Embassy in Tehran.
The students flew out on commercial flights—some via Sharjah, others directly to Delhi—as unrest continues in Iran.
Embassy stays connected, families breathe easier
JKSA's Nasir Khuehami shared that they're working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and embassy officials, who are keeping in touch with students and ready to help if evacuation plans change.
Families back in Jammu and Kashmir are feeling relieved now, especially since more students are expected to return soon.