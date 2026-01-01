Details of India Women's T20I and ODI squads versus Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. The 17-member T20I squad will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and includes two returning players: batter Bharti Fulmali and off-spinner Shreyanka Patil. This is Fulmali's first call-up since 2019, while Patil is making her return after being sidelined due to injury.

Player spotlight Fulmali's impressive WPL performance earns her a spot Fulmali's return to the national team comes after a stellar run in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). Playing for Gujarat Giants, she has scored 92 runs in four innings at an impressive strike rate of 191.66. This is a huge improvement in her strike rate from last season's performance where she scored 133 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 172.72, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Comeback story Patil's return after injury Patil, who has been out of action due to injury for nearly a year, made her competitive return in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) last September. She was part of the title-winning Barbados Royals team. In this WPL season, Patil has taken eight wickets in four matches, including a five-wicket haul against Giants.

New entrants Kamalini and Sharma get maiden ODI call-ups Along with Fulmali and Patil, wicketkeeper G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma have also been included in the squad. Kamalini has been part of the T20I squad before but is receiving her maiden ODI call-up. She was part of the T20I squad that played against Sri Lanka in December 2022. On the other hand, Sharma made her international debut against Sri Lanka last December and has been rewarded with her maiden ODI call-up.

Squad alterations Changes in the ODI squad The ODI squad sees Kashvee Gautam returning after a long gap. She last played for India in the tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in May 2023. However, Harleen Deol, who was part of the ODI setup, has been dropped from the T20I squad. The changes come as India gears up for three T20Is and as many ODIs against Australia between February 15 and March 1.