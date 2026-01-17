WPL 2026, Shreyanka Patil floors GG with five-wicket haul: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their winning streak in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, defeating Gujarat Giants by 32 runs. The match was held at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Radha Yadav's brilliant half-century and Shreyanka Patil's maiden five-wicket haul were instrumental in RCB's victory, keeping them unbeaten and two points clear at the top of the table. RCB scored 182/7 in 20 overs before Shreyanka's effort saw GG get bowled out for 150.
Spell
Five wickets for Shreyanka
Shreyanka was intoduced in the 5th over and she got rewarded. She trapped Beth Mooney leg-before-wicket (LBW), overturning the initial decision through DRS. Her first over produced three runs. In the 9th over, Shreyanka shone again with Kanika Ahuja being out LBW. She bowled the 16th over next and dismissed Kashvee Gautam. The 19th over of GG's innings saw Shreyanka get two more scalps in the form of Tanuja Kanwer and Arundhati Reddy.
Stats
Shreyanka's massive bowling stats and records in WPL
Shreyanka became the 8th bowler with a five-wicket haul in WPL. She claimed 5/23 from 3.5 overs to post the 4th-best figures in WPL history. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is the 3rd RCB bowler to take a five-wicket haul after Ellyse Perry (6/15) and Asha Shobhana (5/22). In 18 WPL matches, Shreyanka now owns 27 wickets at 16.81. She also owns two four-fers. In the ongoing WPL 2026 season, she has the joint-most wickets (8).