WPL 2026, Shreyanka Patil floors GG with five-wicket haul: Stats

Spell

Five wickets for Shreyanka

Shreyanka was intoduced in the 5th over and she got rewarded. She trapped Beth Mooney leg-before-wicket (LBW), overturning the initial decision through DRS. Her first over produced three runs. In the 9th over, Shreyanka shone again with Kanika Ahuja being out LBW. She bowled the 16th over next and dismissed Kashvee Gautam. The 19th over of GG's innings saw Shreyanka get two more scalps in the form of Tanuja Kanwer and Arundhati Reddy.