WPL 2026: RCB beat GG by 32 runs, stay unbeaten

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women continued their unbeaten streak in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a convincing 32-run victory over Gujarat Giants. The win was powered by Radha Yadav's brilliant half-century and Shreyanka Patil's maiden five-wicket haul in the tournament. The match saw contributions from Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, and Lauren Bell as well. RCB scored 182/7 in 20 overs. In response, GG perished for 150.

Match highlights RCB's batting struggles and Radha's resilience RCB had a shaky start with Grace Harris dismissed by Kashvee Gautam after a fiery start. Three more wickets fell in the PowerPlay, including skipper Smriti Mandhana, leaving RCB at 43/4. However, Radha and Richa revived the innings with their aggressive partnership. Radha hit her half-century while Ghosh also contributed significantly to take RCB to a respectable total of 182 runs in their allotted overs. For GG, Sophie Devine claimed a three-fer.

Bowling performance Gujarat Giants's chase falters against RCB's bowling In response to RCB's total, Gujarat Giants got off to a good start with Beth Mooney and Devine. However, Shreyanka struck first by dismissing Mooney with a DRS review. Lauren Bell also picked up wickets as RCB reduced Giants to 63/4 at one stage.

Match conclusion Fulmali's resistance and RCB's final push Despite the wickets, Bharti Fulmali and Kashvee Gautam kept Gujarat Giants in the hunt. However, Shreyanka broke the partnership by dismissing Gautam. Bell then took two wickets in an over, including that of Fulmali who was carrying her side's hopes. Shreyanka picked up two more wickets in the penultimate over to complete her five-wicket haul and secure a comfortable win for RCB.

Information A look at the points table After three matches, RCB are placed atop with six points. Their NRR reads +1.828. On the other hand, GG are third with two wins and two defeats from 4 matches. They own 4 points (NRR: -0.319).

Duo Key WPL stats of Radha and Richa Radha scored a superb 66 from 47 balls, hitting three sixes and 7 fours. This was her maiden WPL fifty. In 23 WPL matches (11 innings), she owns 141 runs at 17.62. Richa entertained with a knock of 44 from 28 balls. She smashed four fours and two sixes. She now owns 679 runs from 29 matches at 33.95.

Do you know? Devine races to 8 wickets in WPL 2026 Devine claimed 3/31 from her four overs. She now owns 17 WPL wickets from 22 matches at 23.76. In the ongoing season, Devine has the joint-most wickets (8) from 4 matches at 17.