Arsenal missed a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, after being held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest . The match at the City Ground was a chance for Mikel Arteta's side to capitalize on Manchester City's defeat in the Manchester derby. However, they could only add one point to their tally against a resolute Forest side.

Match highlights Arsenal's missed chances and VAR decisions Gabriel Martinelli squandered Arsenal's best chance in the first half by shooting wide from close range. In the second half, Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels made a stunning save to deny substitute Bukayo Saka's header. The Gunners were also denied a penalty when Ola Aina's handball while defending a corner was not given after VAR review.

Game dynamics Forest's defense and Arsenal's frustrations Nottingham Forest, despite not having a shot on target throughout the match, defended tenaciously. Their midfield was expertly controlled by Elliot Anderson, who helped his team withstand long spells of pressure from Arsenal. This result marks another frustrating outing for the Gunners after their goalless draw against Liverpool at home in a recent match.

