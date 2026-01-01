Arne Slot empathizes with Liverpool fans' frustrations in Burnley draw

Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot has addressed the recent booing from sections of the home support. The disappointment comes after his team failed to win any of their three home league games against newly promoted sides this season. This is a first since the 1980-81 top-flight season. Liverpool drew 1-1 with Sunderland last month, 0-0 with Leeds on New Year's Day before another draw against Burnley on Saturday. Here's more.

Manager's response I have the same frustrations, says Slot Responding to the booing, Slot said he understands the frustration. "In my head it wasn't booing but in my head it was frustration as well," he said in the post-match reaction. He added if Liverpool isn't disappointed by a home draw against Burnley, then something is completely wrong. "I completely understand the frustration. I have the same frustrations and players definitely have the same frustrations as fans," Slot said.

Match analysis Liverpool's performance against Burnley Despite the draw, Slot's side dominated the match against Burnley. The stats showed Liverpool had 76 touches in the opposition box, 32 shots, 11 on target and an expected goals (xG) of 2.96. Liverpool also hit the woodwork once and created two big chances.. "I agree that we should have won this game," Slot told Match of the Day. He said there wasn't much more he could ask for in terms of chance creation but would love them to create more opportunities.

Future prospects Liverpool's missed opportunities and upcoming matches Liverpool had a chance to change the game's outcome if Dominik Szoboszlai had converted his first-half penalty. Despite this, they should have scored before Burnley's equalizer. The team is now unbeaten in 12 games, including 10 in the Premier League. However, the Reds have drawn four consecutive Premier League matches. Mohamed Salah's return from AFCON with Egypt will be a boost for Liverpool as they prepare for upcoming matches against Marseille (Champions League) and Bournemouth (Premier League).

