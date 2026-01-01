WPL, Georgia Voll slams 54* on debut for RCB: Stats

Georgia Voll had a memorable performance on debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 11 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Saturday in Navi Mumbai. The former UP Warriorz player helped RCB chase down a target of 167. Alongside Smriti Mandhana, Voll added a 142-run stand for the 2nd wicket as RCB won by 8 wickets. Here's more.

Information Voll shines for RCB Voll took her time and lacked control. However, she stayed put and watched Mandhana making merry. Thereafter, she picked up pace. After Mandhana's dismissal, Voll completed her fifty and the job was finished alongside Richa Ghosh.

Information 3rd WPL fifty for Voll Playing just her 4th career match, Voll, who earlier reprented UPW, has raced to 208 runs at an average of 104. This was her third fifty in WPL from four innings. This was Voll's maiden appearance for RCB. She smashed five fours and two sixes.

