WPL, Georgia Voll slams 54* on debut for RCB: Stats
What's the story
Georgia Voll had a memorable performance on debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 11 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Saturday in Navi Mumbai. The former UP Warriorz player helped RCB chase down a target of 167. Alongside Smriti Mandhana, Voll added a 142-run stand for the 2nd wicket as RCB won by 8 wickets. Here's more.
Information
Voll shines for RCB
Voll took her time and lacked control. However, she stayed put and watched Mandhana making merry. Thereafter, she picked up pace. After Mandhana's dismissal, Voll completed her fifty and the job was finished alongside Richa Ghosh.
Information
3rd WPL fifty for Voll
Playing just her 4th career match, Voll, who earlier reprented UPW, has raced to 208 runs at an average of 104. This was her third fifty in WPL from four innings. This was Voll's maiden appearance for RCB. She smashed five fours and two sixes.
Partnership
Partnership records for Mandhana and Voll
Mandhana and Voll's 142-run stand for the 2nd wicket is RCB's highest (any wicket) in WPL. This was also RCB's 5th partnership of 100-plus runs in WPL history. This was RCB's maiden century-plus stand for the 2nd wicket. This was the 2nd century-plus stand for RCB against DC in WPL.