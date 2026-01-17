WPL 2026, RCB remain unbeaten with 4th successive victory: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB Women) continued their unbeaten run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. The match, played on Wednesday, saw RCB chase down a target of 166 runs with ease. Skipper Smriti Mandhana was the star of the show, scoring a stunning 96 off just 61 balls. Her innings was impressive, showcasing her skill and leadership on the field.

Stellar performance Mandhana's near-century and partnership with Voll Mandhana's innings was a masterclass in strokeplay, as she kept the scoreboard ticking even when her partners struggled. She shared a mammoth 142-run partnership with Georgia Voll, who remained unbeaten on 54 off 43 balls. The duo's efforts ensured RCB chased down the target with 10 balls to spare. This victory marked RCB's fourth consecutive win in WPL 2026, maintaining their perfect record so far.

Bowling brilliance RCB's bowling attack dismantles DC's batting order Before Mandhana's batting heroics, RCB's bowlers had put up a stellar show. Lauren Bell was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets for just 26 runs in her four overs. Prema Rawat also chipped in with two wickets for 16 runs. Their efforts restricted Delhi Capitals to a total of 166 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Batting woes DC's batting struggles and Verma's explosive innings Delhi Capitals's innings got off to a disastrous start as they lost four wickets for just 10 runs, the lowest score at the fall of the fourth wicket in WPL history. However, Shafali Verma counter-attacked with an aggressive knock of 62 off 34 balls. She hit six fours and three sixes during her innings, helping DC post a respectable total despite their early batting woes.

Verma Shafali Verma hammers her 7th half-century, surpasses 50 WPL sixes Shafali's knock had 4 sixes and 5 fours. She became the 1st batter in WPL history to get past 50 sixes (53), as per ESPNcricinfo. The aggressive opener now owns 985 runs in WPL from 31 matches at 35.17. She hammered her 7th fifty. In the ongoing season, Shafali owns 120 runs from four matches at 30.

Duo Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare claim three-fers versus DC Bell helped RCB get start strongly. She picked two wickets in the 1st over, dismissing Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt. Her first three overs inside the powerplay produced 22 runs. She returned back in the 17th over and dismissed half-centurion Shafali. Meanwhile, Satghare dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp in the 2nd over off successive balls. In the final over, she dismissed Lucy Hamilton.

Information Bell and Satghare register their maiden three-fers Playing in her debut season, England's Bell now owns 8 scalps at 10.62 (ER: 5.31). She is the joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker. On the other hand, Satghare made just her 5th appearance in WPL. The former GG pacer owns 4 wickets from three innings at 22.75.

Mandhana Mandhana slams her 5th fifty in WPL Mandhana's 96 helped her get to 812 runs from 30 WPL matches at 28. This was her 5th fifty and career-best score. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana is now the 3rd batter for RCB to clock a 90-plus score in WPL after Sophie Devine's 99 versus GG in 2023 and Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 90 versus UPW in 2025. Meanwhile, Mandhana now owns the highest individual score against DC in WPL, bettering Devine's 95 a few days earlier.

Do you know? Numerous partnership feats for Mandhana and Voll Mandhana and Voll's 142-run stand for the 2nd wicket is RCB's highest (any wicket) in WPL. This was also RCB's 5th partnership of 100-plus runs in WPL history. This was RCB's maiden century-plus stand for the 2nd wicket. This was the 2nd century-plus stand for RCB against DC in WPL.

Information Voll shines for RCB with unbeaten 54 Playing just her 4th career match in WPL, Voll (54*), who earlier reprented UPW, has raced to 208 runs at an average of 104. This was her third fifty in WPL from four innings. This was Voll's maiden appearance for RCB.

Information A look at the points table RCB Women are 1st in the standings with 8 points from four matches. Their NRR is +1.600. On the other hand, DC are placed last with one win and three defeats.