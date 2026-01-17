RCB's Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare claim three-fers versus DC

Performance

Three wickets each for the duo

Bell helped RCB get start strongly. She picked two wickets in the 1st over, dismissing Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt. Her first three overs inside the powerplay produced 22 runs. She returned back in the 17th over and dismissed half-centurion Shafali. Meanwhile, Satghare dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp in the 2nd over off successive balls. In the final over, she dismissed Lucy Hamilton.