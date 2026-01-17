RCB's Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare claim three-fers versus DC
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare picked respective three-wicket hauls against Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of the Women's Premier League 2026 season on Saturday. The match in Navi Mumbai saw DC score 166/10 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma led the way with a neat 62-run effort. However, Bell and Satghare did well with the ball to bowl DC out.
Performance
Three wickets each for the duo
Bell helped RCB get start strongly. She picked two wickets in the 1st over, dismissing Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt. Her first three overs inside the powerplay produced 22 runs. She returned back in the 17th over and dismissed half-centurion Shafali. Meanwhile, Satghare dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp in the 2nd over off successive balls. In the final over, she dismissed Lucy Hamilton.
Stats
Bell and Satghare register their maiden three-fers
Playing in her debut season, England's Bell now owns 8 scalps at 10.62 (ER: 5.31). She is the joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker. On the other hand, Satghare made just her 5th appearance in WPL. The former GG pacer owns 4 wickets from three innings at 22.75.