Smriti Mandhana attains numerous feats with match-winning 96 versus DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their winning streak in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in Match 11. The match was played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Smriti Mandhana , RCB's captain, came close to scoring the first-ever century in WPL history but fell short by four runs, ending her innings at a spectacular 96 off just 61 balls. She recorded numerous feats with this knock. Let's have a look.

Match highlights Mandhana's performance secures RCB's 4th consecutive win RCB chased down a target of 166 runs with ease, thanks to Mandhana's explosive innings. Her knock included 13 fours and three sixes, leading the team to their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. Mandhana was dismissed by Nandni Sharma in the 18th over. Georgia Voll also contributed significantly with an unbeaten 54 off 38 balls. The duo shared a massive partnership of 142 runs for the second wicket, effectively sealing the game for RCB.

Stats 5th WPL fifty, including three against DC Mandhana's 96 helped her get to 812 runs from 30 WPL matches at 28. This was her 5th fifty in the tournament and also a career-best score. In the WPL 2026 season, Mandhana owns 166 runs from 4 matches at 55.33. Notably, this was Mandhana's third fifty versus DC. In 8 matches, she owns 338 runs at 42.25, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Do you know? 3rd RCB batter to record 90-plus score Mandhana is now the 3rd batter for RCB to clock a 90-plus score in WPL after Sophie Devine's 99 versus GG in 2023 and Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 90 versus UPW in 2025. Meanwhile, Mandhana now owns the highest individual score against DC in WPL, bettering Devine's 95 a few days earlier.

Partnership Numerous partnership records made by Mandhana and Voll Mandhana and Voll's 142-run stand for the 2nd wicket is RCB's highest (any wicket) in WPL. This was also RCB's 5th partnership of 100-plus runs in WPL history. This was RCB's maiden century-plus stand for the 2nd wicket. Interestingly, this was RCB's 2nd century-plus stand against DC in WPL. Mandhana and Voll also recorded the 3rd-highest partnership in WPL (any wicket).