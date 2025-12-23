3.68 crore voters removed from draft rolls in major clean-up
The Election Commission has dropped 3.68 crore names from draft voter lists across 11 states and Union Territories during the latest phase of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Andaman and Nicobar Islands topped the list with 21% deletions, while Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh also saw big changes.
Madhya Pradesh alone deleted about 42 lakh voters after reviewing forms from over five crore people.
Why does it matter?
This massive update is all about making sure India's voter rolls are accurate before key state elections in 2025.
The SIR process aims to remove duplicate or ineligible entries—like those who have moved away, died, or are enrolled at multiple places—while adding new eligible voters.
If you find your name missing, you can still file a claim or objection until January 22, so everyone gets a fair shot at voting this year.