3.68 crore voters removed from draft rolls in major clean-up

Why does it matter?

This massive update is all about making sure India's voter rolls are accurate before key state elections in 2025.

The SIR process aims to remove duplicate or ineligible entries—like those who have moved away, died, or are enrolled at multiple places—while adding new eligible voters.

If you find your name missing, you can still file a claim or objection until January 22, so everyone gets a fair shot at voting this year.