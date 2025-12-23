Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category, AQI crosses 400

Delhi 's air quality has deteriorated sharply as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 400 on Tuesday evening. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 412 at 4:00pm, up from 373 a day earlier. This makes Delhi's air quality the second worst in India after Noida , which recorded an AQI of 426.

Pollution hotspots Severe pollution levels recorded at multiple monitoring stations Out of 40 functional monitoring stations in Delhi, five recorded "severe-plus" AQI levels above 450. These include Nehru Nagar (465), Mundka (457), Chandni Chowk (453), Okhla (452), and Jahangirpuri. The remaining stations reported very poor air quality, according to CPCB's SAMEER app.

Pollution sources Vehicular emissions major contributor to Delhi's pollution Data from the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management shows that vehicular emissions are the largest contributor to Delhi's pollution, accounting for 14.4% of the total pollution load. Industries in Delhi and adjoining areas contributed 7.2%, construction activities 2%, and waste burning 1.3%. Among NCR districts, Jhajjar had the highest contribution at 12%, followed by Sonipat (6%), Rohtak (4.3%), and Ghaziabad (2.7%).

Forecast Delhi's air quality expected to remain very poor The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts that Delhi's air quality will stay in the very poor category for the next six days, although it notes that the forecast had previously failed, with pollution worsening into the severe category. Mohammad Rafiuddin from the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water said foggy mornings and calm winds are preventing pollutant dispersion. He advised residents to limit outdoor exposure and wear masks due to health risks from high pollution levels.