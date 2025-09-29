Next Article
39 dead in stampede at Vijay's political rally
India
A tragic stampede at actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday night left at least 39 people dead.
Nearly 27,000 supporters showed up—almost triple the allowed number—leading to hours of waiting in the heat with little food or water.
Probe underway, negligence charges filed
The disaster escalated when Vijay arrived late, sparking a rush as fans tried to see him.
Police have filed negligence charges against his party's leaders, and an official probe is underway.
With Assembly elections coming up, this tragedy has triggered political blame games and could influence perceptions of leadership and accountability in Tamil Nadu.