Mumbai cylinder blast: One victim, Manaram, stable

Three women died; others critical

Those who lost their lives are Raksha Joshi (85-90% burns), Nitu Gupta (80-90%), and Putanu (80-90%).

Joshi was taken to Kasturba Hospital; Gupta and Putanu passed away at Airoli Burns Hospital.

Right now, Shivani Gandhi and Janaki Gupta are in serious condition with 70% burns each at Airoli. Durga Gupta is also fighting for her life with 90% burns at Kasturba Hospital.

All victims were moved to specialized hospitals for better treatment.