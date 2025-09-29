Mumbai cylinder blast: One victim, Manaram, stable
A tragic gas cylinder explosion hit Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl on Military Road, Mumbai, on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, taking the lives of three women and injuring several more.
The blast sparked a fire in a nearby shop, leaving seven people with serious burns.
Manaram Kumacat, who has 40% burns, is stable and getting care at Airoli Burns Hospital.
Three women died; others critical
Those who lost their lives are Raksha Joshi (85-90% burns), Nitu Gupta (80-90%), and Putanu (80-90%).
Joshi was taken to Kasturba Hospital; Gupta and Putanu passed away at Airoli Burns Hospital.
Right now, Shivani Gandhi and Janaki Gupta are in serious condition with 70% burns each at Airoli. Durga Gupta is also fighting for her life with 90% burns at Kasturba Hospital.
All victims were moved to specialized hospitals for better treatment.