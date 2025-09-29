Heavy rain expected in West Bengal from October 2-4: IMD

Fishermen advised to avoid rough seas

This isn't just a passing shower.

The IMD has told fishermen to avoid the rough seas along the West Bengal-Odisha coast during the period of rough seas as advised by the IMD.

Meanwhile, the state government is stepping up emergency measures—there's even a control room running non-stop during festival season after recent torrential rain and electrocution incidents claimed lives in Kolkata and nearby areas.

