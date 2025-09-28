Next Article
Karur stampede: 7 dead, several injured at political rally
India
A tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday left multiple people dead and many injured.
The chaos broke out when some attendees climbed a tree to get a better view, fell into the crowd below, and sparked panic.
The event was held by TVK leader Vijay.
Poor crowd control planning played big role
Early findings show poor crowd control planning played a big role, with rescue teams delayed by the massive turnout.
Sadly, India has seen over 3,000 deaths from stampedes from 2000 to 2022—recent incidents include the RCB celebration in Bengaluru in June and the Kumbh Mela earlier this year.
The Karur tragedy is another tough reminder that large gatherings still need much better safety measures.