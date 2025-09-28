Karur stampede: 7 dead, several injured at political rally

Poor crowd control planning played big role

Early findings show poor crowd control planning played a big role, with rescue teams delayed by the massive turnout.

Sadly, India has seen over 3,000 deaths from stampedes from 2000 to 2022—recent incidents include the RCB celebration in Bengaluru in June and the Kumbh Mela earlier this year.

The Karur tragedy is another tough reminder that large gatherings still need much better safety measures.