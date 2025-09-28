Dadar station bomb scare hoax; last week similar threat in Delhi

Case registered, probe on

Police have registered a case and are now tracing who made the fake call.

Last week, another threat claimed that 14 terrorists had entered Mumbai and planted 400kg of RDX in 34 vehicles—a message linked to Lashkar-e-Jihadi.

On the same day as the Dadar scare, several places in Delhi (like IGI Airport and schools) also got bomb threat emails, but nothing dangerous was found there either.

With these back-to-back hoaxes, security has been stepped up across both cities to keep everyone safe.