AIMPLB to protest against Waqf Amendment Act 2025
India
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is rolling out nationwide protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.
Board president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani says the government ignored Muslim voices and that the new law weakens community interests compared to earlier rules.
Protest plan includes business shutdown, sit-in, and big rally
AIMPLB's protest plan includes a business shutdown on October 3, a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 11, and a big rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 16.
They'll also have volunteers check Waqf property documents across India in early November to help protect religious sites.
The board argues this law threatens minority rights and could add fuel to ongoing debates about religious freedom in India.