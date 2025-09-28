AIMPLB to protest against Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Protest plan includes business shutdown, sit-in, and big rally

AIMPLB's protest plan includes a business shutdown on October 3, a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 11, and a big rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 16.

They'll also have volunteers check Waqf property documents across India in early November to help protect religious sites.

The board argues this law threatens minority rights and could add fuel to ongoing debates about religious freedom in India.