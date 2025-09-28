India speeds up hydropower projects post IWT suspension
After India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in April 2024, Jammu and Kashmir has picked up the pace on major hydropower projects along the Chenab and Jhelum rivers.
Key projects like Kirthai 2 are getting design upgrades to boost water storage, while the long-stalled Tulbul Barrage is finally being revived with plans for much larger capacity.
What does this shift mean for India?
This shift means India can now tap way more of its river power—unlocking clean energy and reducing fossil fuel use.
Projects like Sawalkote (the region's biggest yet) are moving ahead without waiting for Pakistan's approval, marking a new chapter in how India manages its water resources.
For young people, it signals more jobs, better energy security, and a bigger focus on renewables in the years ahead.