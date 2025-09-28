Next Article
Hyderabad experiences light showers, no traffic slow down
India
Hyderabad experienced some light showers on Sunday night, but nothing that slowed down traffic.
Mehdipatnam saw the most rain at 10.8mm, with other spots like Asifnagar and Langar Houz not far behind.
Thunderstorm watch issued for all districts of Telangana
The weather department has put all 33 districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on thunderstorm watch for Monday.
Expect cloudy skies, drizzles, and gusty winds over the next 24 hours.
Temperatures should stay mild—around 25°C during the day and 22°C at night.