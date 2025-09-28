Delhi: 3 men arrested for pulling off jewelry heist

Police recover most of the stolen silver, gold

After four days of tracking the suspects across Delhi, police caught Vishnu while he was trying to sell the loot in Karol Bagh.

This led them to Pardeep and Kaku near Khajoori Khas Flyover, where they tried to resist but were overpowered.

Officers recovered most of the stolen silver and a portion of the gold, plus ₹1.86 lakh in cash.

A fourth suspect is still on the run as police continue their search.