Delhi: 3 men arrested for pulling off jewelry heist
Three men have been arrested after pulling off a dramatic jewelry heist near Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on September 24, 2025.
The group—Vishnu, Pardeep Singh, and Kaku (also known as Jai Malik)—allegedly stopped couriers at gunpoint and took off with over 37kg of silver and 870gm of gold.
Police recover most of the stolen silver, gold
After four days of tracking the suspects across Delhi, police caught Vishnu while he was trying to sell the loot in Karol Bagh.
This led them to Pardeep and Kaku near Khajoori Khas Flyover, where they tried to resist but were overpowered.
Officers recovered most of the stolen silver and a portion of the gold, plus ₹1.86 lakh in cash.
A fourth suspect is still on the run as police continue their search.