Next Article
North Karnataka faces floods after heavy rains, Maharashtra dam discharge
India
North Karnataka is dealing with major floods after heavy rains and extra water released from Maharashtra's Ujani and Neera Dams.
Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts are especially affected, with the Bhima River reaching dangerous levels.
The state disaster monitoring team has put out alerts as the situation remains serious.
CM Siddaramaiah asks officials to speed up relief efforts
It's not just the Bhima—rivers like Kagina, Krishna, Doni, and Manjira are also overflowing, flooding low-lying areas and cutting off roads.
With August rainfall 66% above normal and September also seeing a big surplus, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has told officials to act fast on relief efforts to keep people safe as more rain is expected.