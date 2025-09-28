Garuda Seva: Tirupati buzzes with thousands of devotees India Sep 28, 2025

On Sunday, Tirupati was buzzing as thousands gathered for the Garuda Seva—a highlight of the Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams festival where Lord Venkateswara is paraded on his eagle mount.

The turnout this year was so massive that local transport struggled to keep up, and police had to regulate traffic and stagger vehicle movement.