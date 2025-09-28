Next Article
GST cuts: Only 10% consumers saw full benefit on groceries
India
A new LocalCircles survey shows just 10% of people actually got the full benefit from recent GST cuts on packaged food and medicines.
Appliances did a bit better at 30%, while vehicles topped the list—70% said they received the full price drop after booking or buying.
Huge 87% want government to step in
With trust running low, a huge 87% want the government to step in and make sure companies don't keep the savings for themselves.
For now, there's still a big gap between what's promised and what shoppers really get—especially when it comes to everyday essentials like food and medicine.