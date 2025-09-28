Bengaluru cops foil armed robbery, rescue 3 hostages

Police commissioner praises team's quick work

After being held for two hours, Hemant managed to alert his employer, which set off a rapid response from Assistant Commissioner Subramanyapura's team.

In just 15 minutes, police arrived, rescued all hostages and arrested eight suspects—including locals like a car driver and gym trainer.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh praised his team's quick work, calling it an example of effective policing in Bengaluru.