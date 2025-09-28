Bengaluru cops foil armed robbery, rescue 3 hostages
Bengaluru police acted fast on Saturday to stop a dramatic armed robbery in Akshay Nagar.
Three people, including a driver named Hemant, real estate dealer Mota Ram, and his wife Lakshmi Devi, were taken hostage by men pretending to be vehicle inspectors.
The robbers demanded extra cash but their plan was cut short—police recovered ₹1.01 crore from the suspects.
Police commissioner praises team's quick work
After being held for two hours, Hemant managed to alert his employer, which set off a rapid response from Assistant Commissioner Subramanyapura's team.
In just 15 minutes, police arrived, rescued all hostages and arrested eight suspects—including locals like a car driver and gym trainer.
Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh praised his team's quick work, calling it an example of effective policing in Bengaluru.