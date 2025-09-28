UP: 2-year-old among 5 killed as bus hits van

Van driver, toddler among deceased; probe underway

Van driver Sunil (25) from Pipariya village and toddler Sarfraz from Dateli village were among those who lost their lives; two more victims have been identified as Budhram and Rama Shankar, while the fifth is yet to be identified.

Ten others suffered serious injuries, with seven rushed to Lucknow Trauma Centre for urgent care.

District officials visited the hospital and promised support for affected families. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, while police are investigating the crash.