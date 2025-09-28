UP: 2-year-old among 5 killed as bus hits van
A serious road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday morning left five people dead, including a two-year-old child.
The collision happened when a speeding state bus hit an overloaded Maruti Omni van carrying 15 passengers—more than double its capacity—on a single-lane stretch due to highway construction.
Van driver, toddler among deceased; probe underway
Van driver Sunil (25) from Pipariya village and toddler Sarfraz from Dateli village were among those who lost their lives; two more victims have been identified as Budhram and Rama Shankar, while the fifth is yet to be identified.
Ten others suffered serious injuries, with seven rushed to Lucknow Trauma Centre for urgent care.
District officials visited the hospital and promised support for affected families. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, while police are investigating the crash.