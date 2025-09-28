Next Article
Maharashtra floods: IMD issues red alert for Nashik, adjoining districts
Since September 20, heavy rains have caused major flooding across Marathwada, Maharashtra.
The IMD has put Nashik upstream on red alert and expects more rain in the region until September 29.
With the Godavari river swelling from upstream inflows, several districts are dealing with rising water and tough conditions.
Thousands evacuated, crops, homes, roads damaged
Jayakwadi dam—Marathwada's biggest—hit 98% capacity and opened all its gates to release water, forcing over 7,000 people near Paithan and nearly 1,000 in Nanded to evacuate.
Flooding from another dam displaced more than 3,600 people in Dharashiv and led to two deaths.
Crops, homes, and roads have taken a hit; relief teams are providing food, shelter, and medical help while Army and NDRF teams stay ready to assist.