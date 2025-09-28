Maharashtra floods: IMD issues red alert for Nashik, adjoining districts

Thousands evacuated, crops, homes, roads damaged

Jayakwadi dam—Marathwada's biggest—hit 98% capacity and opened all its gates to release water, forcing over 7,000 people near Paithan and nearly 1,000 in Nanded to evacuate.

Flooding from another dam displaced more than 3,600 people in Dharashiv and led to two deaths.

Crops, homes, and roads have taken a hit; relief teams are providing food, shelter, and medical help while Army and NDRF teams stay ready to assist.