Leh violence: Last rites of slain youth held amid restrictions

Only about 30 people could attend the funerals

Only about 30 people could attend the funerals as security forces blocked roads around their homes and the cremation site.

Namgyal was known locally as a cricketer; Dorjay was studying engineering.

Their families stayed quiet, worried about possible reprisals.

Over 80 people were injured in the unrest.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike and was detained under the National Security Act amid the turmoil.