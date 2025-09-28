Next Article
Leh violence: Last rites of slain youth held amid restrictions
India
The last rites of Stanzin Namgyal (24) and Jigmet Dorjay (25), two young men killed in the recent Leh clashes, were held on Sunday at Devachan cremation ground.
The violence broke out on September 24 during a peaceful hunger strike for Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule protections.
Only about 30 people could attend the funerals
Only about 30 people could attend the funerals as security forces blocked roads around their homes and the cremation site.
Namgyal was known locally as a cricketer; Dorjay was studying engineering.
Their families stayed quiet, worried about possible reprisals.
Over 80 people were injured in the unrest.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike and was detained under the National Security Act amid the turmoil.