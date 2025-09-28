Next Article
'Naxal Mukt Bharat': Amit Shah rejects Maoist truce, talks offer
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has turned down the Maoists's recent offer for a ceasefire and talks, made in an August 15 letter.
Speaking at the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' event in Delhi, he insisted that rebels should lay down arms right away—reassuring them that police "will not fire a single shot" if they surrender.
Tough stance: No truce until Maoists show commitment
This move signals the government's tough stance: no formal truce until Maoists prove they're serious—like removing explosives from affected areas.
Chhattisgarh's Home Minister echoed this demand for real action before any dialogue.
With top Maoist leaders taken out and more members surrendering lately, the government is pushing hard to end Naxalism by March 2026 and restore peace in these regions.