'Naxal Mukt Bharat': Amit Shah rejects Maoist truce, talks offer

Tough stance: No truce until Maoists show commitment

This move signals the government's tough stance: no formal truce until Maoists prove they're serious—like removing explosives from affected areas.

Chhattisgarh's Home Minister echoed this demand for real action before any dialogue.

With top Maoist leaders taken out and more members surrendering lately, the government is pushing hard to end Naxalism by March 2026 and restore peace in these regions.