Godavari, Krishna rivers in spate; flood warnings issued in Andhra
Heavy rain upstream has pushed the Krishna and Godavari rivers to dangerous levels, prompting the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) to issue fresh flood warnings this Sunday.
The Godavari hit 42.4 feet at Bhadrachalam, with huge water flow at Dowleswaram Barrage, while the Krishna reached second warning level at Prakasam Barrage—leading officials to open 69 gates to release excess water.
APSDMA issues advisory for Dasara travelers
If you live in low-lying or riverside areas, there's a real risk of flooding right now—so stay alert and avoid crossing flooded roads or streams.
APSDMA is asking everyone, including those headed for Dasara festivities in Vijayawada, to be extra careful near the river.
For updates or emergencies, keep an eye on official alerts and remember these helpline numbers: 112, 1070, and 18004250101.