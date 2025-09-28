Godavari, Krishna rivers in spate; flood warnings issued in Andhra

APSDMA issues advisory for Dasara travelers

If you live in low-lying or riverside areas, there's a real risk of flooding right now—so stay alert and avoid crossing flooded roads or streams.

APSDMA is asking everyone, including those headed for Dasara festivities in Vijayawada, to be extra careful near the river.

For updates or emergencies, keep an eye on official alerts and remember these helpline numbers: 112, 1070, and 18004250101.