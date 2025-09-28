Next Article
Missing journalist Rajiv found dead in Uttarkashi
India
Journalist Rajiv Pratap, known for his YouTube channel Delhi Uttarakhand Live, was found dead at the Joshiyara barrage in Uttarkashi on Sunday.
He had been missing since September 18, and his friend's car was discovered in the Bhagirathi river near Gangori a day later, sparking a major search by rescue teams.
No visible injuries on body; postmortem underway
Rajiv's uncle filed a kidnapping report after he vanished, sharing concerns that Rajiv had received threats for exposing poor conditions at a local hospital.
Authorities say there were no visible injuries on his body, but a postmortem is underway to find out more.
The case has drawn attention to the risks faced by journalists speaking up about local issues.