Bandra-Amritsar train's 2 coaches detach twice in single journey India Sep 28, 2025

On Sunday, the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express had two of its coaches unexpectedly detach—once in Maharashtra and again in Gujarat, both within an hour.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no damage to the train.

Quick action by railway staff got everything back on track with only minor delays.