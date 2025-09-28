Next Article
Bandra-Amritsar train's 2 coaches detach twice in single journey
India
On Sunday, the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express had two of its coaches unexpectedly detach—once in Maharashtra and again in Gujarat, both within an hour.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no damage to the train.
Quick action by railway staff got everything back on track with only minor delays.
Western Railway is now conducting technical checks to find issue
It's not every day a train faces two hiccups like this during a single journey.
While everyone stayed safe, Western Railway is now running technical checks to figure out what went wrong.
For regular travelers, it's a reminder that even routine trips can hit surprises—but safety teams are ready when things go sideways.