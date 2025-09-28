Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, significance, rituals, and more

At the heart of the festival is a sweet ritual: sisters put a tilak of vermilion and sandalwood paste on their brothers' foreheads, do aarti with a lamp, and wish them a long life. In return, brothers give gifts—and everyone shares sweets. The tradition traces back to stories of Lord Yama and Yamuna.

Different regional names of the festival

Whether you call it Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Goa, Bhaiya Dooj in Bihar/UP, or Bhai Phonta in West Bengal—the core idea stays the same.

It's about wishing well for your siblings, swapping gifts over food, and just enjoying that family bond after all the Diwali buzz.