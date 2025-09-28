Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, significance, rituals, and more
Bhai Dooj is all about celebrating sibling love. This year, it's happening on Thursday, October 23, 2025—right after Diwali wraps up.
The main window for the rituals (Dwitiya Tithi) runs from 8:16pm on October 22 to 10:46pm on October 23.
Sisters pray for brothers' long life
At the heart of the festival is a sweet ritual: sisters put a tilak of vermilion and sandalwood paste on their brothers' foreheads, do aarti with a lamp, and wish them a long life.
In return, brothers give gifts—and everyone shares sweets.
The tradition traces back to stories of Lord Yama and Yamuna.
Different regional names of the festival
Whether you call it Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Goa, Bhaiya Dooj in Bihar/UP, or Bhai Phonta in West Bengal—the core idea stays the same.
It's about wishing well for your siblings, swapping gifts over food, and just enjoying that family bond after all the Diwali buzz.