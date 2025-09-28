Next Article
Vijay's absence from stampede site invites backlash
India
Actor-politician Vijay is under fire after a deadly stampede at his rally in Karur on Saturday evening, which claimed at least 40 lives.
While leaders like CM MK Stalin and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami rushed overnight to Karur and visited the injured and consoled families, Vijay left for Chennai without meeting them, sparking widespread criticism.
'Sympathy was manufactured'
Vijay's absence led to accusations of "manufactured sympathy," even though he announced financial aid for those affected.
Public anger grew as he avoided the media at Trichy airport, prompting increased security at his home.
A party spokesperson defended him, saying his presence might have caused more chaos—but many felt let down by how he handled the crisis.