Bareilly on edge after protests over 'I love Muhammad' campaign
Bareilly is tense after protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign turned violent on September 26, 2024.
The unrest began when a rally led by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan—denied official permission—ended in clashes near a mosque.
Police have arrested 39 people so far, including Khan himself.
Internet suspended in Bareilly
With worries about more trouble, Rampur and Moradabad are also on high alert, which reportedly house a large number of Raza's supporters.
Bareilly has suspended internet for 48 hours and increased security around Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat.
Top officials like ADG Ramit Sharma are monitoring things closely while police hunt for more suspects; over 2,500 unnamed people are under investigation as authorities stress zero tolerance for religious violence.