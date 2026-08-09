4.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Nashik, 2nd tremor follows

The tremors were felt in several parts of Nashik district, including Nashik city, Surgana, Kalwan, Deola, Chandwad, Peth, Dindori and Niphad.

The seismic activity caused panic among residents who rushed out of their homes.

Cracks were reported in the walls of houses at Bhadar village in Surgana taluka and Nanashi village in Dindori taluka.

However, no casualties or loss of life have been reported so far.