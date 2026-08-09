4.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Nashik, 2nd tremor follows
What's the story
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nashik, Maharashtra, at around 10:00pm on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake was followed by a second tremor of 3.3 magnitude at 5:33am on Sunday. The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of five kilometers in the Bhanwad region near the Hatgad mountain range along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.
Affected areas
Tremors felt in several parts of Nashik district
The tremors were felt in several parts of Nashik district, including Nashik city, Surgana, Kalwan, Deola, Chandwad, Peth, Dindori and Niphad.
The seismic activity caused panic among residents who rushed out of their homes.
Cracks were reported in the walls of houses at Bhadar village in Surgana taluka and Nanashi village in Dindori taluka.
However, no casualties or loss of life have been reported so far.
Post-quake assessment
Inspection of local dams carried out after tremors
District administration officials said that an inspection of local dams was carried out after the tremors. Fortunately, no damage was found on these structures.
District Collector Ayush Prasad urged residents to remain calm and not believe rumors. He advised everyone to stay alert and take necessary precautions in light of the seismic activity.
Historical context
Tremors recorded in Nashik earlier this year as well
This is not the first time Nashik has experienced seismic activity this year. Earlier, tremors were recorded in the district between July 25-28 and on August 6.
The recent earthquakes have once again raised concerns about seismic safety in the region.
Residents are advised to stay updated with official information and follow safety guidelines during such natural events.