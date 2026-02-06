4 Bengaluru residents on Jain pilgrimage found dead in Bihar

Police investigating all angles, including possible foul play

Police are treating the case as suspicious and looking into all angles—suicide, mental stress, or possible foul play.

Forensic teams have been called in to collect evidence from the scene and autopsy results are pending.

Investigators are also checking mobile records and CCTV footage to piece together what happened, while questioning staff and reaching out to families for answers.

The local community is unsettled as many questions remain about how the tragedy unfolded.