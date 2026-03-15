4 family members die after bike left running inside house
In Punganur, Andhra Pradesh, four family members, 70-year-old Ramachandraiah, his grandson Karthik, 15, and twin granddaughters Charita and Chandana, 8, lost their lives to carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving a motorcycle running indoors overnight.
The fumes built up silently while they slept, turning a routine night into tragedy.
Mechanic advised to run bike overnight
The motorcycle had just gotten its piston replaced, and the mechanic reportedly advised running it all night.
Trusting this advice, Murali, the children's father, kept the bike running at the house with the windows closed.
He and his wife Revati survived only because they slept on the terrace.
Preliminary police investigation attributes the deaths to carbon monoxide inhalation; a case has been registered.
Experts suggest installing carbon monoxide detectors at home
Experts say installing carbon monoxide detectors at home and regularly checking fuel-burning appliances can help prevent such tragedies in the future, a reminder that even everyday machines can be dangerous if not handled carefully.