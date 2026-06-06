Bayern Munich interested in Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha: Decoding the situation

Strategic move

Bayern's interest in Ngumoha makes sense

Bayern's interest in Ngumoha makes sense as their attack, while one of the best in Europe, has some aging players. Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry are both in their 30s. Targeting a young player like Ngumoha is a way to navigate this issue. Despite his young age, he has already made an impact at Liverpool and could be a key player for Bayern in the future.