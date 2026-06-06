Bayern Munich interested in Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha: Decoding the situation
What's the story
Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha. The 17-year-old has emerged as a top target for the German champions, who are looking to strengthen their attack. Although Ngumoha is aware of Bayern's interest, the club has yet to approach Liverpool about a potential transfer, as per The Athletic. Here are further details.
Firm position
Liverpool adamant that Ngumoha is not for sale
Liverpool remain adamant that Ngumoha is not for sale. The club plans to strengthen their squad in the winger's position, rather than weaken it. Ngumoha signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in September, which runs until June 2028. His rise was a key reason why Liverpool didn't sign a direct replacement when Luis Diaz moved to Bayern last summer.
Career progress
Ngumoha's stats and performance last season
Ngumoha made 29 appearances in all competitions during the 2025-26 season, scoring two goals and providing an assist. The England youth international is currently training with the senior team in Florida ahead of the World Cup. However, he won't be part of their squad for the tournament as Liverpool's focus for the upcoming transfer window is on wide forwards.
Strategic move
Bayern's interest in Ngumoha makes sense
Bayern's interest in Ngumoha makes sense as their attack, while one of the best in Europe, has some aging players. Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry are both in their 30s. Targeting a young player like Ngumoha is a way to navigate this issue. Despite his young age, he has already made an impact at Liverpool and could be a key player for Bayern in the future.
Transfer strategy
Liverpool not keen on selling Ngumoha this summer
Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has dismissed the idea of selling Ngumoha this summer as "ludicrous." He emphasized that the teenage winger was a bright spot in a tough season for the club and even earned a call-up to England's training camp ahead of the World Cup. With Mohamed Salah gone and Federico Chiesa likely to leave too, Liverpool are focused on buying wide forwards, not selling them.