'Cockroach Janta Party' to protest in Delhi; says permission received
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold a major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest is centered around alleged lapses in examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in CBSE's on-screen marking system. Despite earlier reports that no permission had been sought for the protest, the party now claims to have received approval from Delhi Police.
Leadership
CJP spokespersons appointed for the protest
Abhijeet Dipke, the 30-year-old founder of the CJP, is leading the protest. CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Varun Das had earlier said they would seek police cooperation and follow legal processes for permission. He has also announced three spokespersons to represent the organization: investigative journalist Saurav Das as chief spokesperson, political researcher Vijeta Dahiya, and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka.
Growth
CJP's massive online following
The CJP was initially formed as a satirical response to remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. It has since turned into an organized movement with a massive online following, surpassing both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party on Instagram. Dipke himself is a Maharashtra native with an undergraduate degree in journalism from Pune and a master's degree in Public Relations from Boston University.
Support
Activist Sonam Wangchuk to join protest
Sonam Wangchuk, a 59-year-old activist from Ladakh, has also announced his participation in the protest. Wangchuk was detained for six months in Jodhpur Central Jail after his arrest in September during protests demanding autonomy for Ladakh. He called for Pradhan's resignation over education issues beyond just NEET and CBSE controversies.