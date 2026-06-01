ENG vs NZ, Lord's Test: Day 2 records 17 wickets

Struggles

New Zealand's chase begins with a shaky start

New Zealand's second innings got off to a disastrous start, with captain Tom Latham dismissed by Gus Atkinson in the first over. Kane Williamson was trapped lbw by Josh Tongue for 18 runs, likely marking his last innings at Lord's. Nightwatchman Will O'Rourke was also dismissed by Atkinson without scoring. Devon Conway survived a close lbw appeal from Ollie Robinson and remains unbeaten on 12 runs as New Zealand chase a need another 218 runs for victory.