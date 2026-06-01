ENG vs NZ, Lord's Test: Day 2 records 17 wickets
What's the story
England set New Zealand a target of 254 runs to win the first Test match at Lord's. The hosts were all out for 226 in 56 overs, with Emilio Gay scoring a half-century on his debut. However, England suffered a major collapse in the process, losing four wickets for just one run in an astonishing spell of play. In response, England recovered, reducing New Zealand to 36/3 at stumps on Day 2.
Struggles
New Zealand's chase begins with a shaky start
New Zealand's second innings got off to a disastrous start, with captain Tom Latham dismissed by Gus Atkinson in the first over. Kane Williamson was trapped lbw by Josh Tongue for 18 runs, likely marking his last innings at Lord's. Nightwatchman Will O'Rourke was also dismissed by Atkinson without scoring. Devon Conway survived a close lbw appeal from Ollie Robinson and remains unbeaten on 12 runs as New Zealand chase a need another 218 runs for victory.
Collapse
Summary of Day 2
England's first innings ended at just 140 runs in 39.4 overs, with Harry Brook top-scoring with a brisk 56 off 71 balls. With the ball, England struck back by leaving New Zealand on 61 runs for six wickets at stumps on Day 1. New Zealand added 52 runs on Day 2, perishing for 113. In their second innings, England managed to score 226 in 56 overs. Gay was the standout performer with a half-century on his debut.New Zealand then scored 36/3.