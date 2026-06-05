Ollie Robinson celebrates Test return with career-best 5/39: Key stats

Ollie Robinson 's stunning five-wicket haul helped England take a commanding lead over New Zealand in the ongoing first Test at Lord's. The Kiwis were bowled out for just 113 runs in their first innings, giving England a lead of 27 runs. Robinson, who was playing his first Test since February 2024, took five wickets for just 39 runs. These are now his career-best figures.

Comeback story Robinson's first-over fireworks Robinson's return to the Test side was nothing short of spectacular. He took three wickets in his first over, as New Zealand were reeling at 61/6 at stumps on Day 1. Devon Conway was his first victim, trapped LBW on the third ball of the day. Kane Williamson followed soon after, edging an inside edge to short leg.

Wicket haul A spell to remember Robinson's brilliance continued as he dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell in quick succession. He bowled a perfect inswinger to Ravindra, who was trapped LBW on the last ball of the over. Mitchell was left stunned by an unplayable delivery that uprooted his off stump without him playing a shot. Notably, Robinson became the first bowler from his nation to take three wickets in his first over of an innings. The pacer completed his fifer by trapping Number 11 Matt Henry for a duck on Day 2 morning.

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Match dynamics Robinson was assisted by Atkinson, Tongue Despite Robinson's heroics, England had a tough time with the bat, getting bowled out for just 140 runs. However, his performance with the ball ensured that the home team has a lead. Josh Tongue also played a vital role in England's bowling attack, taking three wickets for 40 runs. Gus Atkinson also dismissed a couple of batters (2/9).

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